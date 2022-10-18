FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A short vehicle pursuit in Freestone County leads to a discovery of drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to a hit-and-run accident on southbound Interstate 45, around Mile Marker #192. The deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle by activating the emergency lights on the Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and led the deputy on a short pursuit. The person driving the suspect vehicle later decided to pull over. The man driving was arrested, and a man sitting in the passengers seat was detained. A further investigation into the stop led to the discovery of Xanax bars, marijuana, and cocaine.

The driver is charged with Evading in Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug. The passenger is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.