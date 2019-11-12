Freestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man.

Larry McCeig has dementia, and was last seen wearing a brown heavy jacket, blue jeans, glasses, and a straw cowboy hat. He is 88 years old and has grey hair.

McCeig left the Oak Forest Subdivision on FM-27, near Cooper Farms and Loves Truck Stop, on foot. His direction of travel is unknown.

If you reside on FM-27, Westwood or Willow Creek subdivisions, the Sheriff’s Office says to take the time and check your property in order to assist in locating this individual.

If you see someone possibly matching this description, you can the Office by 911 or 903-389-3236.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office