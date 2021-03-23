Fresh look being taken at 2017 Harker Heights fatal shooting

Harker Heights police say they have some new information and are now asking for help once again from the public on what has been a cold case.

It was on August 28, 2017 that 48-year-old Alonzo ” Lonnie” Patton was found shot to death in the 100 block of East Central Expressway near the Popeye’s Chicken restaurant.

Police are asking that anyone with information on that shooting please contact the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at 254-952-5440 or Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Officers are asking that anyone who may have seen something in the area on the evening of the shooting to share what they had seen.

All information given through Crimestoppers is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1000 in cash.