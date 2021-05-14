Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A seasonal weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. Our rain chances are 20 percent on Saturday and 70 percent on Sunday.

Expect an unsettled weather pattern as we head into next week, as an upper low establishes itself to the west. Low level moisture will spread northward, and these two factors in tandem will result in a continued risk for showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms and flooding will be possible.

Rain and storms are expected Saturday night through late next week. Widespread rainfall totals near three to six inches are likely, with isolated amounts near eight to ten inches. Due to the heavy rain threat, Flash Flooding and River Flooding will be possible.