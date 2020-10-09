Friday is last day to help city with police chief search

WACO, Texas – Friday is the last day to answer the six-question survey on the City of Waco’s website to help select the criteria for the next Waco Chief of Police to adhere to.

“It’s real simple,” City Spokesman Larry Holze said. “It’s six simple questions, and it’s just really easy to do. But it helps us understand what the people of all types in our community, what they’re looking for.”

The criteria laid out in the survey were put together by four stakeholders, making up about 30 community members.

The idea behind it is to get groups of people indicative of Waco’s diversity to help the selection process.

“I think it represents a good cross-section of all groups, ethnicities, public groups,” Holze said. “We can get a cross-section of just grassroots people that love Waco and want to make sure we’re properly policed, and we have a good relationship with our police.”

After suspending their search earlier this year, the city has seen the tension between communities and police forces around the country this summer.

“When anything else happens across the country, we try to look at and see how we can learn from either somebody else’s mistakes or something they did not do,” Holze said. “We’ve been very fortunate that our police department has been well-managed.”

With the survey closing Friday, the city is calling for the community to make their voice heard.

“We hope our community continues to hold and trust our police department. Which they have,” Holze said. “So much of what has happened positively and what has not happened in our community has been because of the outreach and the work our police department has done with the various community members.”

The survey will close at 5:00 p.m.