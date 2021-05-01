Friends and family attend 3rd Anniversary Balloon Release to honor Justin Bibles

WACO, Texas – Friends and family of 32-year-old Justin Bibles honored him Saturday morning with a balloon release on the 3rd Anniversary of his death.

Bibles was shot and killed in the parking lot next to the Red Lobster Restaurant near Richland Mall on May 1st, 2018.

“I’ve had a hard time coming out here but I think today is the day that we need to meet at his place of death and just release the balloons and remember him, remember him for the person that he was,” said Zada Bridgewater, Justin Bibles’ mother during the balloon release.

Bridgewater says her son was a father of four children and an aspiring rapper with an infectious smile.

“He had a smile that was so big, you could see every teeth in his head. But he would just bring joy, there was never a time that he would walk into a room and everybody was like ‘why is he here?’ you know, it was ‘hey man where you been’ or he would say ‘hey queen how are you’ so it was always joyful, he would bring joy,” said Bridgewater.

Although this case is still an open homicide investigation by the Waco Police Department, Zada says she wishes there was more transparency.

“It took three years before I could get any type of information. We had a calling campaign last year where we sat down with the DA. Barry Johnson made a lot of promises that was not kept. My main promise that I was really holding on to was ‘we are going to communicate with you’ that did not happen so within the last month with new leadership changes, with us pushing and not going away we’ve gotten a little more information and I feel like maybe they are moving forward,” said Bridgewater.

She says she will not stop fighting for justice.

“I just want to know that you are working my sons case, Justin deserves that, Justin deserves to have the same amount of consideration and hard work as the next person would have,” said Bridgewater.

Friends and family will continue to demand for justice for Justin Monday at 11am in front of the McLennan County Courthouse. They are inviting anybody who believes in justice to come out.