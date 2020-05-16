Friends, Family, and Classmates Gather to Remember Chilton Senior, Emilio Rueda Jr.

Chilton, Tx- Family and friends gathered this afternoon to fondly remember Emilio Rueda Jr., a Chilton High School senior who died Wednesday.

Chilton ISD held a memorial service for Emilio in the gymnasium of the high school. Emilio was the victim of a single vehicle crash when the GMC truck he was riding in collided with a light pole, ejecting him from the truck. Emilio was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Family members and teachers who spoke at the memorial service say that they remember Emilio, as someone who like to make others laugh, and also saw the best in people. Emilio’s family also said that they will be setting up a scholarship in his memory.