Friends for Life Feeding Hundreds for Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas – Last year, Friends for Life volunteers packaged and delivered over 500 meals. They delivered them to the elderly and people with disabilities on Thanksgiving morning.

Friends for Life will again have community volunteers packing and delivering meals to hundreds of needy people in Central Texas on November 25.

Friends for Life is located on 5000 Lakewood Drive in Waco.

Volunteers show up at 7:00 a.m. to start food prep and to get meals together.

Drivers will pick up meals to deliver from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 am.

For more information, you can contact April at April@FriendsForLife.org or 254-772-7600, ext 110.