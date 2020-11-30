Frontage road at MLK Blvd. to close for drainage work

WACO, Texas – Drivers in Waco will have to take some more detours.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the northbound frontage road at Martin Luther King Boulevard, including the entrance ramp, will close Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. to work on drainage features.

Work is anticipated to take a week, and should re-open on Friday, December 4th. Due to this closure, drivers will need to follow signage for alternate routes.

This is part of a $341 million solar project to improve Interstate 35 in Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation