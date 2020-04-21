Frontage road closure in Bell County begins

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Construction has started along Interstate 14.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will temporarily close all westbound lanes on the I-14 frontage road, from Indian Trail to W.S. Young Drive, for pavement repairs. These closures will begin Tuesday, April 21 and complete on Friday, April 24, weather permitting.

During these closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Closures will be active from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during days of operation.

In recognition of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, TxDOT is urging all travelers to use caution, stay aware of work zones along their route, and to slow their speed in work zone areas.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation