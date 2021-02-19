Frozen water hydrants hamper firefighting efforts

Waco firefighters had to battle ice as well as flames Friday morning.

They were called out to a fire at the Richland Springs Apartments around 10:30 a.m.

One hydrant was frozen, so firefighters had to move to two others that were not as close. They also called in a tanker truck to supply water.

The firefighters knocked down the flames within thirty minutes. They were able to work quickly to conserve water and also protect property.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.