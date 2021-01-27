Ft. Hood Chaplain under investigation for Facebook comment

A Facebook comment from a Fort Hood chaplain concerning transgender soldiers is under investigation.

The Security Force Assistance Command Enterprise announced Wednesday that it is investigating comments reportedly made by CPT Andrew Calvert, Brigade Chaplain on a report on Pres. Biden’s executive order concerning a ban on transgender service members.

In the comment attributed to him, Calvert says transgender people are mentally unfit because they reject science (biology). He also compares them to people who argue the earth is flat.

In its Facebook post, the Security Force Assistance Command Enterprise reminds service members to “Think, Type, Post” when it comes to social media and that the U.S. Army has a strict standard against any for of discrimination based on gender identity.

Biden’s order overturned a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office. It immediately prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

FOX44 News has reached out to Ft. Hood for comment on the investigation.