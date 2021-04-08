Ft. Hood Colonel relieved of duty after bullying allegations

The Acting Commander for the 1st Cavalry Division relieved the Commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Thursday.

Allegations were made against Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, and an investigation was launched.

Investigators determined Col. Schoenfeldt engaged in bullying subordinate commanders and staff officers repeatedly.

In a press released, Ft. Hood stated, “The Troopers of the IRONHORSE Brigade deserve the best leadership the Army can provide … Col. Schoenfeldt was relieved of his duties and responsibilities as commander effective April 8, 2021. The relief was based on poor judgment demonstrated by Col. Schoenfeldt while in command.”

Col. Schoenfeldt has been reassigned and is currently performing administrative duties as directed by the 1st Cavalry Division Chief of Staff.