Ft. Hood Deputy Commander pleads for help in finding PFC. Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas – Sunday night, Major General Scott Effland, the Deputy Commander for 3 Corps pled for help on social media.

The Fort Hood Twitter page posted a video of the Deputy Commander asking for the publics help.

He says, as we grieve the loss of one soldier, someone out there can help them not grieve for another.

“If you are the person that has the information we need, I ask you, please call 254-495-7767. We need to bring Vanessa back to our army family and to bring her back to her family, we won’t stop this effort until we are successful and with your help, we can be successful sooner,” said the Deputy Commander.

As we all grieve the loss of one Soldier, someone out there can help us not to have to grieve for another. If you have information as to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen, call 254-495-7767#FortHood #USArmy #FindVanessa #FindVanessaGuillen pic.twitter.com/BCTIS9wpia — Fort Hood (@forthood) June 21, 2020

Mag. Gen. Efflandt says Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22nd. He says somebody has the piece of information they need to bring Vanessa home, adding they will continue to search for their missing member of their Army family.