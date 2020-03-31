Closings
Ft. Hood issues shelter in place and curfew orders

Local News
Fort Hood has ordered all soldiers and their dependents to shelter in place. In a general order signed by Major General Scott Efflandt, soldiers are told to stay inside except when conducting mission essential functions.

Soldiers and their families can go out to take care of normal needs like grocery shopping, home and auto repair, and laundry services.

The order says soldiers cannot travel more than forty miles from Fort Hood, unless their home is outside that limit.

Maj. Gen. Efflandt also put a curfew in place from 2200 to 0530. It applies to all soldiers and is encouraged that their families also abide by the curfew.

These new measures are an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. You can read the full order here:

Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-OrderDownload

