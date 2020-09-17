Ft. Hood: Soldier made threats, but no active shooter situation

Claims of an active shooter at Ft. Hood Thursday morning sparked at least one school to be placed on lockdown.

According to Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood’s director of Public Affairs, an active duty soldier made homicidal threats towards his leadership and is currently in custody by Ft. Hood law enforcement officers.

Rheinlander says no shots were fired and an active shooter situation did not occur.

Killeen ISD posted on Facebook that students at Meadows Elementary School were brought into the main building around 10:35 a.m. during the lockdown.

The district says Ft. Hood officials confirmed there was a malfunctioning alarm and there was no emergency situation.

Students were allowed to go back to class to resume their learning day.

We will have more information as it becomes available.