Ft Hood officials say they have spoken to missing soldier, arranging his return

It appears that Fort Hood’s most recent missing soldier story will have a better ending that some others in the recent past.

Officials from Fort Hood released the following statement on the search efforts for Spc. Abram Salas II.

They say his family and Fort Hood leaders have both spoken to him within the past 24-hours and are actively arranging for his return to the installation.

The statement says that Specialist Sala has confirmed that he is safe and staying with relatives in the San Antonio area.

“We met with our son’s leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials yesterday on base. After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood is doing everything they can to bring our son home,” said Abram Salas Sr., Salas’ father.

Multiple military and civilian law enforcement agencies on and off Fort Hood began immediately searching for Salas, June 23, following the Army’s updated policy for missing soldiers.

The Directorate of Emergency Services would like to thank our local partners in law enforcement for their assistance in locating Spc. Salas, the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Killeen Police Department and other agencies who provided resources and time assuring the safety and welfare of Spc. Salas,” said Bob Adams, deputy director of Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services.

Salas’ family also wanted him home.

“We love our nephew and are so proud of him. We are pleased that his supervisors and leadership are so involved with finding him and bringing him back safely,” said Teresa Kiphen, Salas’ aunt.

“Our number one priority remains getting Spc. Salas back to Fort Hood. We will not stop until we know he is back safely,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood.

Spc. Salas’ parents departed Fort Hood this morning, returning to their home in El Paso, Texas, after meeting with military law enforcement and their son’s leaders.

“We just want AJ to know we love him,” said Lorena Salas, Salas’ mother. “We just want him to come back home safe.”