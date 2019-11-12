Ft. Hood soldier killed during training exercise in South Korea

The family of a Fort Hood soldier is mourning his death.

U.S. Army, Pfc. Nick Panipinto, 20, of Bradenton, Florida died last week in South Korea.

A Manatee High School grad, Nick had some rough times after school so his parents suggested joining the U.S. Army would help him.

Last Wednesday, two uniformed military men showed up at the family home.

“It was the worst possible news I could ever imagine,” said Anthony Panipinto, Nick’s Father.

Anthony tells News Channel 8 Nick died during a training exercise when a Bradley fighting vehicle rolled over.

“Nicholas was, everybody loved him. He was such, just a good heart, just a solid kid,” said Anthony.

Nick’s plan was to spend four years in the Army, then use the G.I. bill to go to college. He was the oldest of seven in a mixed family.

On this Veteran’s day, relatives stopped by to reminisce.

“He loved to hunt and fish. That’s what we did. He loved to hunt and fish. He brought his friends fishing all the time,” said Anthony.

It was his heart his family will remember “Everything was a joke. Nothing was serious, ever. And I think that’s what got him through life” said Anthony.

He loved his brothers and sisters and was a good role model. “There’s so many people that just remember him being an amazing person and son and brother and it’s just too bad,” said Anthony.

The Army will fly Nick home on Wednesday night. He’ll be buried on Friday at the Sarasota National Cemetery.