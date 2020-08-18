Ft. Hood soldier killed while helping others at crash scene

Ft. Hood is mourning the death of Spc. Jakob Aton.

The 22-year-old died on August 12th while helping at the scene of another crash. It happened on I-14 near the Willow Springs overpass in Killeen.

DPS says Aton was attempting to direct traffic around a minor crash when a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz slammed into him.

Judge Garland Potvin pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

Spc. Aton was from Science Hill, Kentucky and joined the U.S. Army in March of 2018. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade two years ago.

“The command wishes to express its condolences to the families and friends of Spc. Jakob Aton, and all who have been affected by this tragic accident,” Col. Ethan Hall, commander 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade said, “His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the ‘Lightning Brigade’ and our Army.”

DPS is investigating the crash.