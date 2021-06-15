Ft. Hood soldiers charged with smuggling

Two soldiers stationed at Ft. Hood face federal charges of attempted to smuggle two undocumented Mexican citizens to San Antonio.

Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, and Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations say the men drove a car to the Hebbronville Border Patrol Checkpoint Sunday, June 13th. That’s about an hour east of Laredo.

Authorities say the men said they were headed for San Antonio. During an inspection of their car, officers found two undocumented Mexican citizens in the trunk.

Investigators say the soldiers expected to be paid for picking up the individuals in McAllen and were told to wear their uniforms to avoid questioning.

If convicted, Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.