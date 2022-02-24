In a statement issued Thursday afternoon says the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood continues to maintain a heightened level of readiness, with Soldiers training in the field and abroad.

“We routinely conduct readiness activities to ensure we are prepared to deploy, if ordered to do so. No deployment order has been given,” said Col. Wayne Marotto, III Armored Corps Director of Public Affairs & Spokesman.

“The training and readiness activities we are conducting are precautionary actions to provide our National Command Authority with a variety of options should additional forces be needed in Europe to assure our NATO and European allies and deter Russian aggression.”

In the meantime the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for the Atlantic Resolve Exercise, has moved AH64 Apaches and UH60 Blackhawks from Greece to Poland to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of its strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners.