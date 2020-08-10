Ft. Worth Attorney on Walk for Reform

A Fort Worth attorney and former U.S. Marine is on a 190 mile journey with a message.

Leon Reed, Jr., wants to talk to Gov. Greg Abbott about police reform, and he’s willing to walk to Austin to deliver the message.

Reed left the steps of the Ft. Worth City Hall on Sunday, Aug. 9th and is stopping in Alvarado Monday.

Along the way, Reed is stopping in some cities to talk about his vision. He says his 16 years practicing law ha helped him create ideas for reform include foundational changes to training and development of police, police operations, and the creation of a culture of accountability within the police department.

Reed got the idea for the walk after watching Gov. Abbott speak at the viewing of George Floyd in Houston. You will remember that Floyd died while in Minneapolis Police custody when a police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds back in May.

Reed is expected to make it to Hillsboro on Tuesday.