Fuel tanker spill in Freestone County leads to road closures

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – Several authorities have responded to the scene of a fuel tanker spill in Freestone County.

A fuel tanker rolled over at Highway 84 and FM-1366 on Friday afternoon. The tanker was leaking fuel, and roads in the area have been closed for safety and cleanup.

Dew Fire, Teague Fire, Teague EMS, Fairfield Fire, Wortham Fire, Mexia Fire, FCSO Deputies, Wortham PD, Texas DPS, Waco Hazmat, Grones Environmental and TxDOT responded to the scene.

FM-1366, FM-2777 and Highway 84 are shut down. Traffic is being redirected.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office