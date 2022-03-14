HILL COUNTY, Texas – Authorities come together to catch a fugitive in Hill County.

A deputy found a man walking along State Highway 171 on Sunday – just north of Hillsboro. The deputy got the man’s ID to attempt to identify him.

While running a computerized check, the deputy discovered the man had active felony warrants out of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Pardon and Parole Board. The man was told to walk towards the deputy – but instead fled on foot. The deputy gave chase and requested additional units.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to assist. Units then requested a drone.

One of the Troopers found the man hiding under a tree, next to a creek. It was later discovered the man submerged himself in the creek to hide himself from law enforcement.

Due to outside temperatures, the man was evaluated by Careflite EMS onscene and released. The man was then transported to the Hill County Jail.

Source: Hill County Sheriff’s Office