Fugitive facing charges from multiple agencies in custody

Bond has been set at a total of $114,000 on local charges against a 37-year-old Lorena man arrested by US Marshals while wanted by agencies in two states.

Bond has not been specified against three charges out of New Mexico for Justin Monk who remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.

The highest bond, $100,000, was set for a charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant brought by Hewitt police in connection with an alleged attempt to run an officer off the road during a pursuit.

Hewitt police had two separate warrants for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Waco police wanted him for assault causes bodily injury family violence and unlawful restraint.

Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said their charges against him stem from an incident that began at the end of December. He said officers were called to an apartment in the 5000 block of Sanger Avenue by a woman who told them she had been kept in a car against her will the day before and assaulted as she was being driven around. Bynum said there had been some kind of argument over a stimulus check and that she had finally managed to get free.

The out of state charges against Monk are from agencies in New Mexico.

Jail records indicate he was being held on charges of fraud out of Hobbs County, New Mexico.

There were also warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony aggravated fleeing law enforcement out of New Mexico.

He was being held without bond on the New Mexico charges.