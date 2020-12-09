Fugitive leads officers on high speed pursuit

GROESBECK, Texas – A fugitive is apprehended after a high speed chase.

Authorities initiated a traffic stop Tuesday morning on a vehicle driven by a person wanted by the United States Marshal’s Service. The driver of the vehicle – identified as Jeffrey Ray Padgett – opted to flee, and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities pursued Padgett through the city and into the northwest unincorporated areas of the county, where he was eventually taken into custody near Lake Mexia. He was then transported to the Limestone County Jail.

There were no injuries to officers, civilians, or the suspect.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department