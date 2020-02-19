Fugitive New Hampshire parolee arrested in Copperas Cove

CONCORD, NH – A fugitive New Hampshire parolee has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Copperas Cove, Texas.

41-year-old Kevin William Paul was considered to be armed and dangerous, and was being sought on parole violations stemming from his original conviction for attempted second-degree murder surrounding the 1997 murder of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron.

Paul was last known to be living at sober house on electronic monitoring in Manchester, NH when he fled.

An arrest warrant was issued by the State of New Hampshire Parole Board on February 14th, and they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at that time.

Although countless tips were received, ultimately it was the investigative efforts of members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in both Tennessee and Texas that led investigators to Paul’s location Wednesday afternoon at an apartment in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Once Paul was observed, members of the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force moved in and arrested Paul without incident. Paul was transported to the Bell County Jail, where he will be processed and held as a fugitive from justice on the outstanding NH Parole Violation warrant.

This arrest was made by several member agencies of the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – including the Killeen & Waco Police Departments, the Bell & McLennen County Sheriff’s Departments, Texas Department of Public Safety, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, along with deputy U.S. Marshals.

Source: U.S. Marshals