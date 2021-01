Bonham Middle school in the 4600 block of Midway Drive in Temple was locked down for a short time during midday Thursday as a precaution while police were looking for a fugitive a few blocks away.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said the search was in the area of the Golden Corral and was for a person with an active parole violation warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody early in the afternoon without further incident and the school returned to normal operation.