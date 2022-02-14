BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who led authorities on a pursuit and then abandoned the suspect vehicle.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding Monday morning – near E SH-21 and Silver Hill. The vehicle did not stop, and continued on for a short while.

The individual then abandoned the vehicle 300 yards east of Silver Hill, and fled on foot into the woods.

Deputies started setting up a perimeter and search effort for the individual. Resources such as dogs and drones were called in to assist with the search. The individual is described as a Hispanic man with a slender build, is approximately 5’10”, and was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and a high visibility yellow work shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office has no information that this is a dangerous person – however out of an abundance of caution, the public is uged not to approach the individual.

If you see someone matching this description near this area, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office