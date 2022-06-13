MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Darryl Efram Brown is a suspected drug dealer. His storefront home was raided by narcotics deputies on Friday – and now Darryl is on the run, leaving his family to be taken to jail and grandchildren to be put with Child Protective Services.

If you see Darryl, you can call 9-1-1. He has several felony warrants out for his arrest. Darryl has ties to Houston, as well.

The Sheriff’s Office is also offering a reward for any tips leading to Darryl’s arrest. You can call the Madison County Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.

If the Sheriff’s Office finds out that anyone is assisting Darryl in any way, they too will be charged with a thrd-degree felony of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Darryl’s picture was taken in 2016, so he might not look the same today. They say Darryl is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.