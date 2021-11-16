Full freeway closure for I-14 in Bell County set for three nights

TXDOT will be completely closing a portion of I-14 in Bell County overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to allow crews to safely perform deck panel setting.

The I-14 main lanes will be closed the three nights from Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410 in Harker Height from 7:00 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning.

Signage will be in place to give motorists information on the closure.

TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.

