KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has announced grants available for start-up businesses in north Killeen and downtown, as well as for existing, small businesses throughout the city.

$1 million has been allocated to the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program and the City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program

Aims to build stronger communities and allow more access to economic opportunities in areas disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funds are encouraged to be used to reduce these disparities and create stronger neighborhoods

No limit on the amount that can be requested

Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/Downtown

City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program

Small businesses who experienced financial hardships because of the coronavirus and are in need of assistance to stabilize and minimize additional adverse economic impacts

Businesses can request up to $10,000

Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/CommunityDevelopment

Residents can begin applying on February 1, 2022, and applications will remain open until all funds are allocated. Non-profits, publicly traded companies, and franchises are not eligible under these categories. Non-profits may be eligible for other City of Killeen American Rescue Plan Act funds to be announced at a later date.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) encourages funding to be used for significantly impacted industries – such as the tourism, travel, hospitality, leisure and entertainment industries. Businesses focused on creating cultural, artistic, entertainment or culinary opportunities can qualify for additional points.

Source: City of Killeen