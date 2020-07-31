Funding approved for Temple airport

AUSTIN/TEMPLE, Texas – Funding for the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple has officially been approved.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $1.93 million in funding for the airport at its July meeting. These federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic
Security (CARES) Act, passed to provide relief as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support electrical improvements at the airport. A project bid will be executed later this year.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning,
constructing and maintaining community airports in 2020. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

