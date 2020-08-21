Funding still available for Temple small business grants

TEMPLE, Texas – The application period has been extended for small businesses in Temple to receive COVID-19 relief funding.

Applications will be accepted until funds have been exhausted. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds. The City of Temple has partnered with the United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to administer the program.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for businesses with up to 50 full-time equivalent employees at the time of application, or up to five full-time equivalent employees with a low to moderate income owner. The business must demonstrate a loss of gross revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to be considered for funding.

Applications are available on the United Way of Central Texas Website at www.uwct.org.

Source: City of Temple