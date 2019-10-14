Funeral arrangements announced for Falls County deputy

WACO, Texas – The location for the Full Honors Funeral for Falls County Deputy Matt Jones has been finalized.

The memorial service will be held at First Woodway Baptist Church, located at 101 N Ritchie Road in Woodway. The service time is set for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18.

The burial will be held at the Gerald Cemetery, located at 3782 Bode Road. This is 16 miles north of Waco, near Elm Mott.

Visitation for the public will be at the Lakeshore Funeral Home, located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco.

Two days of visitation will be provided – they are Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17 starting at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m. on each of those days.

Jones and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were assisting a motorist at the scene of an accident on Friday, when a Mazda passenger car hydroplaned and struck the two of them. You can view this story here.

Source: Waco Police Department