HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Vincent Collier.

Collier died at his residence on Christmas Day at the age of 72. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, at 1:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic Center – located at 3601 S W. S. Young Drive. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The burial will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Collier was born November 16, 1949 in Temple, to Jack Krapes and Virginia Collier Krapes. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Collier married Dorothy Sefcik on July 4, 1980. He was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church. He served as a firefighter and paramedic in Temple for 21 years. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Collier Smart, in 2008.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy, of Killeen, and his son Brian Collier with his wife Ashley, of Bracketville, and four grandchildren – Carly Falcione, Callen Smart, Garret Martin and AnnaBelle Martin.

Memorials may be given to the Oak Park United Methodist Church, or to the charity of choice.

For more information on the services, you can go here.

Sources: Dignity Memorial, Harker Heights Fire Department