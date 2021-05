WACO, Texas – The Waco community is putting a beloved resident to rest on Saturday.

Robert Pearson – a well-known Waco shoeshine man- will be remembered at the Missionary Baptist Church off of Dallas Street.

This service starts at 10:00 a.m., and will be followed by a burial at Oakwood Cemetery.

Pearson was found barely alive at the beginning of the month at his Whispering Oaks apartment, and passed away later at Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest.