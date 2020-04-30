Funeral arrangements for Bell County Sheriff’s Office sergeant released

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Robert Pettigrew have been released.

Visitation has been scheduled for Saturday, May 2 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Church of Christ, located at 306 W. Avenue E in Copperas Cove.

Funeral services will start at 10:00 am on May 5 at the Church of Christ. The service will be live streamed, and a link will be made between it and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Because of social distancing and occupancy guidelines, seating will be limited to family, close friends of the family and as many of Robert’s Bell County Sheriff’s Department family as possible.

Burial will follow the service at the Copperas Cove Cemetery, located at 415 E. Avenue A in Copperas Cove.

Pettigrew passed away on April 27 at his home in Lampasas County from natural causes, and in the company of his family. For more information, you can view the previous story here.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department