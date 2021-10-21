Funeral service scheduled for Bellmead teen killed by train

Teddie Mason

The memorial service for the 14-year-old girl hit and killed by a train on October 13th will be held on Saturday.

Police say Teddie Mason died while attempting to cross the railroad tracks near the intersection of Airbase Road and East Wheeler around 8 a.m. Witnesses say she fell and that is when the train hit her.

Mason was a ninth-grade student at La Vega High School and that she was a member of the Junior ROTC.

Her memorial service will be from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Chuck on Dallas Street in Waco.