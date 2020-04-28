Funeral services set for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office has released the funeral plans for Deputy John Rhoden.

Rhoden died early Sunday, April 26th while laying down a spike strip to help stop a high speed chase. An 18-wheeler hit and killed him near exit 294 of northbound Interstate 35.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Deputy Rhoden’s body will be escorted from Centex Morturary Services on South 30th Street in Temple to Dossman Funeral Home on North Main Street in Belton.

There will be a full police escort, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department taking the lead. The route will include Loop 363 and southbound I-35 into Belton. There it will proceed west on 6th Street to Main Street until reaching Dossman Funeral Home.

Well wishers are asked to keep a safe distance from traffic and each other.

Visitation for Deputy Rhoden will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home, and is open to the public.

There will be a private funeral service on Friday, May 1st at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed by the United States Honor Flag. You will be able to watch that here on FOX44News.com.

Dep. Rhoden will be laid to rest at the Lampasas City Cemetery in Lampasas, where he will receive full police honors.