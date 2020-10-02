G.W. Carver Middle School closing because of COVID-19

Waco ISD announced Friday that G.W. Carver Middle School would be closing at 1 p.m. because an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

All students will be learning remotely for the following week. The school district does not plan to reopen the school until Oct. 13th.

This is the second person at Carver to test positive since classes started. Dr. Isaac Carrier, the principal of the school, says a significant number of students and employees were in close contact with that person and will have to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with that individual.

Dr. Carrier says he made the decision to close the campus and shift to fully remote instruction next week because of the number of employees who will be out.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Friday, following normal procedures. The district says buses will run their regular routes. Parents are asked to pick up their children at 1 p.m. if they do not normally ride the bus.

All students who have been learning in person will receive a Chromebook to take home with them. Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot.

Back in March, G.W. Carver principal Phillip Perry was the first person in McLennan County to die from COVID-19.

A tree was dedicated in his honor at the school on September 18th.