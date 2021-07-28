G.W. Carver Middle School looking for donations after fire

WACO, Texas — After the devastating fire at G.W. Carver Middle School early Tuesday morning, many are now short or completely out of school supplies for the quickly approaching new year.

But, the community has showed up in numbers for its Carver Middle School educators and staff members.

“If there was any doubt before, we know for sure that we are a very well supported school,” G.W. Carver Principal Dr. Isaac Carrier said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has already reached out.”

Dr. Carrier told Fox 44 News that many of the supplies the school purchased for the new year were in the building when it caught fire, along with supplies teachers and staff had from the previous year.

He and Waco ISD are asking that those who want to support follow these guidelines.

“Amazon Wishlist is going to be a great avenue for which to purchase and provide donations, donated items,” Carrier said.

Carrier said another way people can donate is by contacting the zone office or Transformation Waco.

Dr. Carrier explained that despite the tragedy that hit the panther family, he is amazed by the spirit his staff holds and knows they are prepared to help children this year, even if it’s in a different building.

“I’m not concerned about their readiness to serve the kids and that’s really all that matters,” Carrier said. “Where we do it, obviously in this situation we don’t have any control over that, but what we do we must control.”