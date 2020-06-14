Gaines hints at vendor fair for Waco black-owned businesses

WACO, Texas: Chip Gaines hinted in a tweet this week that a vendor fair made up of black-owned businesses in Waco may be coming.

Waffle Chic owner Shamica Evans has seen firsthand the work the Gaines family has done for the community.

“I used to work at Magnolia,” Evans said. “Working in that environment and knowing that they do have a true heart to make our community closer, it is such a blessing.”

Evans’ story goes even further than the business she runs now. She started working at Magnolia in the early days of the brand in 2012, working in the same trailer she still works out of today.

A vendor fair could be a perfect opportunity to come full circle.

“To see where God has me at now from 2012, when Magnolia first opened, to now in 2020 for me having my own business here in Waco…it’s such a blessing, it really is,” Evans said.

Sascee’s Southern Style eatery owner Marcia Neal admits that even though her restaurant is a black-owned business, its dining room doors are welcoming to all races.

“Just because I’m a black-owned business, I don’t want people to feel like only black people come here because I love the fact that this is a melting pot,” Neal said. “We have people from all ethnic backgrounds that sit and can eat together and laugh together.”

For these business owners, the chance to have a seat at the elusive Magnolia table could be a major opportunity. It also allows them to dream big.

“I would love to just have Chip and Joanna and the family to come and eat some good chicken and waffles from me,” Evans said. “That’s what I would enjoy most, and just to see everybody together.”

In response to a fan’s tweet at him suggesting the idea, Gaines said he would “come up with a few ideas.”