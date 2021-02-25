Garage and apartment gutted by fire

Waco firefighters noted that ” heat source too close to combustibles” was a factor in an early Thursday morning fire that raced through a garage, carport and garage apartment.

Firefighters were dispatched to 312 Crescent Road just after midnight and arrived moments later to find a detached garage building that included living quarters fully involved.

The report indicated part of the garage had been converted into an apartment and the female occupant who had been asleep when the fire started had gotten out safely.

Firefighters found that fire had broken through the roof and was burning in the attic, which the report indicated was used for storage and had a lot of burning material in it.

The exact cause of the fire was still under investigation late Thursday morning.