HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – As the new school year approaches, Garden of Hope Central Texas is seeking donations.

Their goal is to buy every foster child in their care a new outfit and pair of shoes for school. Right now, they have 42 children living at the shelters between Salado and Killeen. They are looking for clothing and shoes for boys and girls ages four to 17.

If you would like to sponsor a child, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Source: Garden of Hope Central Texas