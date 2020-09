The Waco Fire Department is investigating a gas leak near Baylor University’s 8th Street Parking Garage.

The university is warning students to stay away from the area and not to start any vehicle parked in the garage.

The Waco Fire Department says a natural gas line has been cut in the area.

No word just yet on what happened or how long it will be until the line is repaired.

FOX44 News has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.