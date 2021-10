The Waco Fire Department is working on a gas leak at the intersection of Pine Street and North 18th Street.

Firefighters got the first call at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At this time, the intersection is closed and being diverted around the scene. Officials are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

No word yet on what caused the leak or how long it will take to be fixed.

We will have updates on the situation as they become available.