The Waco Fire Department has shut down several roads while they work on a gas leak.

The center of the investigation is the 300 block of South 11th Street.

Right now, firefighters are not saying how the gas leak started, but did announce on Twitter that some roads in the area are being closed.

HAZMAT SITUATION – 300 Block of S. 11th St. @WacoTXFire and hazmat operating at a gas leak. Some streets are closed in the immediate area. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) July 22, 2021

Roads are currently closed at 11th and Mary and 11th and Jackson.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.