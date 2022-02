TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is detouring traffic in the 9500 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop due to a high-pressure, six-inch gas line break in the area.

Interstate 35 to Lucius McCelvey Drive is blocked off. Travelers are urged to take Industrial Boulevard, as well as other alternate routes.

Repairs are estimated to take approximately twelve hours to complete.

Source: Temple Police Department