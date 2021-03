Killeen police report a rollover accident has resulted in a vehicle hitting a gas line in the 1900 block of East Stan Schlueter resulting in the street being closed and some businesses being evacuated.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. and that Stan Schlueter was being closed between Trimmier and Dartmouth with traffic being diverted.

This is an area near Lions Park.

Gas company personnel had responded to the area to repair the leak.